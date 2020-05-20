Terror attack in Samaria

Arab in village of Huwara shoots at passing Israeli vehicle also carrying two minor hitchhikers, one of whom manages to report the incident.

A terror attack was reported on Wednesday afternoon in the Arab village of Huwara in Samaria.

According to the Samaria regional council, a PA Arab shot at an Israeli vehicle passing through Huwara.

The Israeli motorist had two minor hitchhikers aged 14 and 15 with him in the car, one of whom reported the ongoing incident to the local security hotline.

The Israeli was able to get out of the vehicle and fire two warning shots into the air, forcing the terrorist to run away.

According to the 14 year old minor who called the hotline, "We traveled along the main route, there was a big traffic jam. The Arab stood on the sidewalk, from the side of my friend and me, he took out a gun, loaded it, pressed several times on the trigger."

"The driver with us pressed on the gas, ran into the cars in front of us, got out and headed toward [the terrorist] and started to chase him, and the terrorist fled."

Head of the Samaria Regional Council responded to the incident saying that the Israeli driver was "a hero who prevented a tragedy. He showed resourcefulness, and the youths who were with him didn't lose their senses and immediately reported to the hotline."

"We, for our part, promise that threats from the enemy don't scare us. We will continue to plant ourselves in the ground, to build and flourish in every place.

"I thank the IDF soldiers who arrived to the scene immediately to catch the terrorist and help the residents."