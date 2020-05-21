EU condemns Iranian call for 'final solution' against Israel

European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell condemned calls by Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for a 'final solution' to destroy the State of Israel.

"I condemn in the strongest possible terms the call by the Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei to fight Israel. This is a threat to international peace and security. The security of Israel is of paramount importance and the EU will stand at its side."

On Tuesday, Khamenei posted a tweet which included an illustration of a gunman dancing on the Temple Mount, behind him a portrait of himself, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ruhollah Khomeini.

The poster reads: "Palestine will be free. The final solution. Resistance is referendum."

Following condemnations by Israel and the US, Khamenei claimed that he had not referred to all Jews but only to the State of Israel in calling for a 'final solution.'

“The Zionist regime has proven it won’t abide by any treaty & understands no logic except force. The nature of the Zionist regime is incompatible with peace, because the Zionists seek to expand their territories & will certainly not be limited to what they have already occupied,” he wrote.

“Eliminating the Zionist regime doesn’t mean eliminating Jews. We aren’t against Jews. It means abolishing the imposed regime & Muslim, Christian & Jewish Palestinians choose their own govt & expel thugs like Netanyahu. This is ‘Eliminating Israel’ & it will happen,” Khamene claimed.