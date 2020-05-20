Netanyahu to Khamenei: Don't threaten us with a 'Final Solution'

PM responds to Iranian supreme leader's threatening message. 'Whoever threatens Israel will find itself in similar danger.'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu responded to threats from Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, according to which his country is planning a "final solution" against Israel.

"Khamenei's threats to implement the "Final Solution" against Israel are reminiscent of the Nazi "Final Solution" plan for the destruction of the Jewish people. He must know that any regime that threatens Israel with extermination will find itself in similar danger,” Netanyahu wrote on Twitter.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also addressed the Iranian Supreme Leader's threat, saying, "Khamenei's crazy and anti-Semitic rhetoric does not represent the tolerance of the Iranian people."

"The United States condemns the disgusting and hateful statements of Supreme Leader Khamenei. They have no place on Twitter or any other social media platform," Pompeo said.

Yesterday, Khamenei posted a tweet which included an illustration of gunmen dancing on the Temple Mount, behind him a portrait of himself, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ruhollah Khomeini.

The poster reads: "Palestine will be free. The final solution. Resistance is referendum."