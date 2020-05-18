Woman arrested for digging at grave of slain soldier Amit Ben Yigal

41-year-old Rishon Letzion resident arrested after signs of digging found at grave of soldier killed in block-throwing attack last week.

Police arrested a 41-year-old resident of Rishon Letzion on suspicion of desecrating the grave of Golani soldier Amit Ben Yigal, who was killed by a terrorist last week during an operation.

Signs of digging were found at Yigal's grave in the military cemetery in Beer Yaakov last Thursday.

The suspect was taken for questioning at the Ramla police station and tomorrow (Tuesday) she will be brought to a hearing on her case in the Rishon Lezion Magistrate's Court.

The police investigation is ongoing.

Ben Yigal was murdered when a terrorist threw a block at his head during an IDF operation in the Palestinian Arab village of Ya'abad last Tuesday.