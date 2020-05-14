Signs of digging at grave of soldier killed in block-throwing attack

Signs of excavation were found Thursday evening at the grave of Sergeant Amit Ben Yigal, the IDF soldier who was murdered in a block-throwing attack in Samaria on Tuesday.

The vandalism was discovered at the military cemetery in Beer Yaakov. The family was immediately updated on the incident and Ben Yigal's father arrived at the cemetery accompanied by army officials. Representatives of the military rabbinate came to the scene and confirmed that the body had not been desecrated,

The IDF and the police will continue to investigate the circumstances of the case. In light of the incident, it was decided that tonight the grave will be sealed off and Golani soldiers will be posted at the entrances to the cemetery to prevent illegal entry.