Trump fires back at Obama: One of the most corrupt administrations in history

Trump responds to Obama’s criticism of his administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday lashed out at former President Barack Obama in response to Obama’s criticism of the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Asked about Obama's remarks by reporters after returning to the White House from Camp David, Trump said he had not seen Obama's comments but added: "Look, he was an incompetent president, that's all I can say. Grossly incompetent."

Trump later blasted Obama in a post on Twitter as well.

“The Obama Administration is turning out to be one of the most corrupt and incompetent in U.S. history. Remember, he and Sleepy Joe are the reasons I am in the White House!!!” he wrote.

The comments came a day after Obama criticized “the folks in charge” for their response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“More than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing,” Obama said in a commencement address, according to NBC News. “A lot of them aren’t even pretending to be in charge.”

“If the world’s going to get better, it’s going to be up to you," he added.

While he did not directly mention Trump’s name, the remarks mark the second time in a week that he as criticized the President for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a private phone call with thousands of alumni of his administration last week, Obama called the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic an “absolute chaotic disaster."

Obama last month endorsed his former Vice President, Joe Biden, for President, saying he was the right person to "guide us through one of our darkest times."