Watch: Obama endorses Biden

Former US President Barack Obama on Tuesday endorsed Joe Biden, his former Vice President and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

“If there’s one thing we’ve learned as a country from moments of great crisis, it’s that the spirit of looking out for one another can’t be restricted to our homes or our work places or our neighborhoods or houses of worship, it also has to be reflected in our national government,” Obama said in a video recorded from his home.

“The kind of leadership that’s guided by knowledge and experience, honesty and humility, empathy and grace. That kind of leadership doesn’t just belong in our state capitols and legislatures, it belongs in the White House, and that’s why I’m so proud to endorse Joe Biden for president of the United States,” he added.

Biden became the presumptive nominee after his main rival, Bernie Sanders, suspended his campaign last week.

On Monday, Sanders announced his official endorsement of Biden for President.

"We must come together to defeat the most dangerous president in modern history. I'm joining Joe Biden's livestream with a special announcement," Sanders said.

