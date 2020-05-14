Knesset swearing-in postponed

Netanyahu, Gantz agree to postpone swearing-in of new government from tonight until Sunday.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new government has been postponed to Sunday as Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu attempts to put down a rebellion among Likud MKs unsatisfied with the Cabinet positions offered to them, Channel 13 News correspondent Barak Ravid reported.

The ceremony was scheduled to take place tonight.

Prime Minister Netanyahu asked Blue and White chairman MK Benny Gantz to postpone the inauguration to Sunday in order to allow him to finalize the distribution of Likud portfolios.

Gantz informed Netanyahu that in accordance with the summary and the postponement, he intends to withdraw his resignation from the post of Knesset Speaker.