Initiative connects out-of-work tour guide olim with clientele

While tourists from abroad are still not permitted to visit amidst coronavirus fears, the Olim Mitayalim initiative seeks to help Israelis to get out and travel their beautiful land and explore its historical, religious, cultural and ecological wonders while assisting out-of-work tour guides to make it through the dry spell.

The Olim Mitayalim website says they are geared "especially for olim who may not have yet had the time to travel the country and learn the foundational and inspiring stories of ancient and modern Israel.

"There is no better time than now to do so, while there are no crowds and no lines due to lack of tourists. And there is no better way to do it than through the eyes and stories of professional and certified fellow olim tour guides who have been hit hard financially as the Israeli tourism industry has come to a complete stop."

The website has an easy form to match olim looking for guides with olim looking to guide, and signs off with the wish "We hope that the Israeli tourism industry gets back on its feet very soon.

But until it does, we want to help olim explore the beauty and the wonders of the land of Israel with other fellow olim."