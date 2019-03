Holy Land of Wonders: Watch: Thousands of pelicans over Hula Lake in northern Israel Despite inclement weather, pelicans continue migrating north to their nesting areas in Romania. Mordechai Sones,

Flash 90 Migrating pelicans Flash 90 Pelicans in Hula Valley Flash 90 Pelicans in Hula Valley Flash 90 Israeli children enjoying wonders of their land Flash 90 Pelicans over Lake Hula Flash 90 Pelicans in Hula Valley Flash 90 Pelicans in Hula Valley iStock Danube Delta, Romania. Pelicans at sunrise iStock Romania

More Arutz Sheva videos:



top