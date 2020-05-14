Netanyahu to Rabbi Peretz: Take the 'Settlement portfolio'

PM pressing Rabbi Peretz after J'lem Affairs apparently already promised to Likud minister. Still unclear what the portfolio includes.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pressing Rabbi Rafi Peretz, who split with the Yamina faction this morning, Thursday, to give up the Jerusalem Affairs portfolio for the "Settlement portfolio."

The reason for the change in Netanyahu's position is the fact that one of the Likud ministers was apparently already promised the Jerusalem Affairs portfolio. However, it is still unclear what the "Settlement portfolio" will include other than ministerial responsibility for activities carried out by the Settlement Division of the World Zionist Organization.

Earlier, it was reported that Jewish Home Chair Rabbi Rafi Peretz will leave the Yamina faction and join the Netanyahu government.



According to the agreement between the Jewish Home and Likud, Rabbi Peretz will serve as Minister for Jerusalem Affairs and National Projects under the new government.