

Rabbi Rafi Peretz to leave Yamina, will be appointed minister Jewish Home chair leaves Yamina to be appointed Minister for Jerusalem Affairs and National Projects, according to agreement with Likud. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Kobi Richter/TPS Rabbi Peretz Jewish Home Chair Rabbi Rafi Peretz, will leave the Yamina faction and join the Netanyahu government, it was finally concluded this morning, Thursday.



According to the agreement between the Jewish Home and Likud, Rabbi Peretz will serve as Minister for Jerusalem Affairs and National Projects under the new government.



Negotiations between the parties advanced yesterday after Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett refused to accept the latest proposal offered by Prime Minister Netanyahu in a telephone conversation between them.



The 23rd Knesset is expected to be sworn in this evening, 24 hours after the majority of coalition agreements have been presented to the Knesset.





top