Bennett touts demolition of home of terrorist responsible for murder of, Rina Shnerb. 'We settled the score with this disgusting terrorist.'

Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett touted the demolition of a terrorist’s home late Sunday night, calling the move a deterrent against future attacks on Israelis.

"Tonight we settled the score with the disgusting terrorist who took part in the murder of Rina Shnerb,” said Bennett Monday morning.

“The demolition of [terrorists’] homes is an important deterrent against terrorists,” the Defense Minister continued. “It shows anyone who plans to attack us that they should think twice. We will continue to extract a high price from anyone who raises their hand against an Israeli citizen.”

“Whenever anyone attacks us, we will hit them back. Jewish blood isn’t cheap.”

Late Sunday night, IDF forces demolished the home of Qassem Shibli in the Palestinian Authority-controlled village of Kobar, in Samaria.

Shibli, a terrorist from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, was one of a three-member terror cell which carried out the attack on August 23, 2019 in the Dani Spring, near Dolev, in which Rina Shnerb was murdered and her father and brother, Eitan and Dvir Shnerb, were injured.

The demolition was carried out after petitions that were filed against it by the family of the terrorist were rejected by the Supreme Court.

During the operation, violent riots broke out, involving dozens of Palestinian Arabs who lit tires on fire and threw rocks and firebombs at the IDF soldiers. The soldiers responded with riot dispersal methods.

The homes of terrorists Walid Hanatsheh and Yasan Majamas, who also took part in the attack, have been demolished in the past.

"The IDF will continue to work to secure the area and against the terrorists in Judea and Samaria," the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.