Homes of Rina Shnerb's murderers demolished

IDF demolishes homes of two terrorists from squad that carried out attack near Dolev last August.

IDF soldiers demolished overnight Wednesday the homes of terrorists Walid Hanatsheh and Yasan Majamas in Ramallah and in the nearby village of Bir Zeit, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit confirmed.

The terrorists, together with other members of a squad, carried out the attack on August 23, 2019 in the Dani Spring, near Dolev, in which Rena Shnerb was murdered and her father and brother, Eitan and Dvir Shnerb, were injured.

The demolition of the homes was carried out after petitions filed by the terrorists’ families to the Supreme Court against the realization of the confiscation and demolition order were denied, as well as their request to hold another hearing.

During the demolition activities, violent riots developed involving dozens of Palestinian Arabs who burned tires and threw rocks and firebombs at the IDF soldiers. The soldiers responded with riot dispersal means.