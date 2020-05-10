Rabbi Shaul Farber, chairman of ITIM, spoke to Arutz Sheva about Rabbi Nahum Rabinovitch, the dean of Yeshivat Birkat Moshe in Maale Adumim, who passed away this week, and his work involving conversion to Judaism.

“Rabbi Rabinovitch was a deeply caring person. I remember, at every hearing that he came to at the Beit Din for conversion, he would first talk to the children, and then he would reach down into his bag and pull out a Kinder egg, a chocolate, and he would say to the child: ‘Here, I want you to know how sweet Judaism is. So please take this chocolate on my behalf,’” recalled Rabbi Farber.

“I remember thinking to myself: If only his thousands of students could see how human he was. This wasn’t just an intellectual giant. He was a deeply caring, sensitive man who understood his historical responsibility and he understood the significance of the State of Israel today, the opportunity that it provides for us to bring home the Jewish people. Alongside his Torah, I hope he’s remembered for that as well.”