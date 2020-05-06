Live: Rabbi Nahum Rabinovitch laid to rest

Funeral of head of Maale Adumim yeshiva who passed away at 92 takes place in J'lem, with attendance restricted to family and rabbis.

The funeral of Rabbi Nahum Rabinovitch, the dean of Yeshivat Birkat Moshe in Maale Adumim who passed away at age 92, is taking place Wednesday afternoon at Har Hamenuchot cemetery in Jerusalem.

Attendance is restricted to family and rabbinical figures.

Born in Montreal, Canada in 1928, Rabbi Rabinovitch was ordained by Rabbi Yaakov Yitzhak Ruderman at the Ner Yisroel yeshiva in Baltimore, Maryland.

Beginning in 1952, he served as a congregational rabbi, first in South Carolina and later in Toronto, before moving to London, where he served as the dean of Jews’ College.

In 1983, Rabbi Rabinovitch immigrated to Israel, becoming dean of the hesder yeshiva, Yeshivat Birkat Moshe, in Maale Adumim.

Rabbi Rabinovitch is survived by five of his six children, and was proceeded in death by his wife, Rachel Malka Rabinovitch (nee Shuchatowitz), and his daughter, British journalist Dina Rabinovitch.