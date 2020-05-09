Left shows surprising support for Supreme Court decision allowing Netanyahu to form gov't

In a survey conducted by Meno Geva in collaboration with Ipanel and presented on the "Meet the Press" program, voters were asked for their opinions on a number of pressing issues. Regarding Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's role in handling the current coronavirus health crisis, 74% said they were satisfied with his work, compared to 23% who thought he had failed to fulfill his role. Among right-wing voters, 88% were satisfied with the Prime Minister's performance compared with 58% on the center-left.

When it came to Netanyahu's performance navigating the economy, there was a greater disparity in public opinion with 53% voicing satisfaction with the Prime Minister's work compared with 43% unhappy with his performance.

Of those who viewed themselves as "right-wing," 70% said Netanyahu had done a good job handling the crisis, compared with 30% among center-left voters. Voters were also asked if they approved the work of Education Minister MK Rafi Peretz (Yamina), Secretary-General of the Ministry of Health Moshe Bar Siman-Tov, and outgoing Health Minister Yaakov Litzman (UTJ).

Approximately 72% of those polled rated Bar Siman-Tov's work as good to very good, compared to 21% who said he had done a poor or very bad job. Thirty-eight percent of the general public assessed Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon's (Likud) performance as good, compared with 48% who disapproved. When it came to the role of Health Minister Litzman, 67% of respondents disapproved of his performance, with 46% going one step further and saying he had done a very bad job. Respondents were also asked about the performance of Education Minister Rafi Peretz, with 55% of the public saying he'd done a bad to very bad job, compared to 32% who approved of his efforts.

Respondents were also asked about their personal situations. Seven percent of those responding said they were worried about their financial situations, compared with 41% who said they weren't. Another question addressed people's biggest concerns in lieu of the crisis: 43% said it was their health, 33% of those polled named their livelihood, 13% said their biggest worry was the functioning of the education system, and only 7% were most concerned with the country's political future.

Regarding their confidence in the Supreme Court in light of its decision to allow Netanyahu to form the next government while facing indictment on criminal charges, a 59% majority declared a high level trust in the Supreme Court compared to 35% who voiced their displeasure with the Court's actions. Amongst right-wing voters, the distribution was equal, with 47% voicing their trust in the Court and 47% unhappy with its performance. On the left, the picture was different. 79% of those viewing themselves as "center-left" voiced a high level of confidence in the Supreme Court, while only 18% said their confidence level was low.

Asked if their degree of trust in the Court had changed as a result of the previous week's hearings, 8% of the public said their opinion had changed for the better, 22% for the worse, and a 59% majority said it had not been affected. Dissecting voters on the left and right separately, an interesting picture emerges: In both blocs, more individuals said their views had changed for the better than for the worse during the crisis — 24% in the center-left and 21% on the right. On the right, 10% said their opinions of the Supreme Court had improved, with 7% on the center-left voicing a similar opinion.

When probed about the previous ruling, 53% of the public said it was justified compared with 26% who disapproved. Among right-wing voters, 68% supported the Court's decision and amongst those who viewed themselves as center-left, the distribution was equal; with 37% saying it was justified, and 37% opposed.