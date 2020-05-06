The judges of the Supreme Court on Wednesday evening unanimously ruled that there is no reason to interfere with imposing the task of forming the government on Binyamin Netanyahu, nor is there reason to intervene in the Likud-Blue and White coalition agreement.

They stated that "we have not found any legal grounds to intervene in imposing the task of forming the government on MK Netanyahu."

"That is why we unanimously decided to dismiss the petitions on this issue," the judges wrote.

The ruling was published by the judges after they heard the petitions against Netanyahu and the unity agreement in hearings that were held on Sunday and Monday of this week.

Regarding the coalition agreement, the judges noted that "the coalition agreement before us is an exceptional agreement, even in comparison with coalition agreements that we have seen in the past and which have been brought before this court due to difficulties that arose from them."

However, the judges unanimously stated that despite the legal difficulties in the agreement, there is no room at this time to intervene in any of its clauses, among other things given the amendments and clarifications provided by the Prime Minister and the Likud and Blue and White factions.