Smotrich slams 'very activist' Supreme Court ruling green-lighting Netanyahu-Gantz gov't

'Although court decided not to intervene, its reasoning lays out legal infrastructure that will allow it to intervene in any future matter.'

Minister of Transportation Bezalel Smotrich (Yamina) on Thursday sharply attacked the Supreme Court's ruling last night on Netanyahu's ability to form a government and the coalition agreement.

Smotrich called the judgement “very activist.”

"Although the court decided not to intervene in the agreement, its reasoning lays out legal infrastructure that will allow it to intervene in any future matter, including legislative proceedings and the discretion of Knesset members."

"It is a very activist ruling and includes many dangerous statements," added Minister Smotrich, who has previously supported several legislative initiatives to limit the court's power.

Smotrich also referred to the possibility of Yamina being part of the government, saying that unless the party was given the ability to influence, it would not hesitate to sit in opposition.

"If we are partners and have the ability to influence then we will be in. Netanyahu is not currently negotiating. This is a government that has veered sharply to the left and we think it must be balanced to the right," he added.