Netanyahu to attend virtual conference of world leaders

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will participate on Monday in a conference of international leaders that will deal with the global efforts to combat the coronavirus.

The Israel Hayom newspaper reports that the conference will be held via video, and will be attended by, among others, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other international leaders.

The meeting will also be attended by a senior representative from Saudi Arabia, which currently heads the G20 Forum of the world's richest economies. Representatives from the US and China were not invited to the meeting.

Netanyahu was invited to the meeting by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who called the Prime Minister on Friday to extend the invitation.

Netanyahu told von der Leyen that he would be happy to collaborate and contribute Israeli knowledge related to the development of a vaccine for the virus as well as to "share insights into the steps needed to deal with the coronavirus epidemic."

The EU is asking each country to announce the amount of money it will budget for the fight against coronavirus, with the target being €7.5 billion that will be earmarked for the initiatives that will be developed as part of the process.