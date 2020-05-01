Netanyahu invited to conference of leaders on coronavirus pandemic

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Friday spoke on the phone with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who called to invite the Prime Minister to attend a conference of leaders dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Leaders from around the world, including the G-20 Forum, the Gates Foundation and other officials are expected to attend the conference.

The leaders will coordinate the global efforts and will collaborate with each other and with international bodies on the issue.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)