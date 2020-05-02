North Korean leader makes first public appearance since mid-April

North Korean leader attends opening of a fertilizer factory, according to state media.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has made his first public appearance since mid-April, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Saturday local time.

According to the report Kim attended the opening of a fertilizer factory. The report did not initially provide any photos of the event.

Kim had last appeared in North Korean state media on April 11 but missed the celebration of his grandfather's birthday on April 15, which raised speculation about his well-being.

Recent reports indicated that Kim is in grave danger after undergoing heart surgery. The report was denied by a South Korean official.

Subsequent reports claimed the North Korean leader is in a vegetative state.

On Sunday, a South Korean official told CNN that Kim is "alive and well" and has been staying in the Wonsan area of North Korea since April 13.

US President Donald Trump hinted on Monday that he knows what is happening with the North Korean leader, but would not provide details.

Kim and Trump engaged in months of mutual insults and threats of devastation in 2017, sending tensions soaring before a diplomatic rapprochement the following year.

The pair have met three times since June 2018, most recently in Vietnam in February of 2019, but with little progress towards denuclearization.

Since those talks broke down, North Korea has conducted several tests of ballistic missiles.

