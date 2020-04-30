Germany received Israeli intel prior to Hezbollah decision

Channel 11 News Amichai Stein reports Germany received intelligence information from Israel that helped formulate the declaration that Hezbollah will be outlawed. Officials in Israel have received an advance update a few days ago about the expected decision.

Germany is the third country in Europe after Britain and the Netherlands to outlaw the political wing of Hezbollah. In Israel, there is hope the German decision can be used as a lever to exert pressure on other EU countries to outlaw the Islamic organization.

Israeli Ambassador to Germany Jeremy Issacharoff tweeted "this is an important step in the war on international terrorism." He said "Israel welcomes the decision - it is time for the EU to also ban it."

Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benítez designated both Hamas and Hezbollah as "terror organizations", a move welcomed by Israel.

Argentina has designated Hezbollah a "terror organization" and ordered the freezing of its assets in the country.

In 2013, the European Union blacklisted Hezbollah's “military wing” while failing to blacklist the group’s political arm.

Brazil last year was also reported to be considering following in the footsteps of Argentina and Paraguay.