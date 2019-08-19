

Paraguay recognizes Hamas, Hezbollah as terrorist organizations Minister Katz praises Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benítez for decision to designate Hezbollah and Hamas as terror organizations. Gary Willig,

iStock Paraguay Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benítez has designated Hamas and Hezbollah as terrorist organizations. Israeli Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz praised the decision. "This recognition contributes to the joint international struggle against the terror of Hamas, Hezbollah, and their chief benefactor, Iran. I call upon more states to join Paraguay and recognize these organizations as ones of terror. We will continue to work tirelessly so organizations of this nature be recognized as terror organizations. The entire world must unite as on in the fight against the terror that Iran and their disciples spread," Katz said.





