Rivlin congratulates Israel Prize recipients

“Continue to work, each one in their field, to have an influence on the world in which we live, and to create tomorrow’s world with us."

President Reuven Rivlin this evening, Tuesday, sent his congratulations to the Israel Prize ceremony for 2020. This year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony was held without an audience and was recorded in advance.

The president congratulated the recipients, saying “being awarded the prize is a significant milestone for you as researchers, artists and leaders, each one of you in their field. It is also an important statement for us as a country and society, giving our best people recognition. You, recipients of the prize, represent Israeli excellence and the many faces of Israeli society. It is a diverse and active society which changes and develops, a society that knows how to break down accepted wisdom and barriers, which is not afraid of difficult questions and is constantly searching for answers and insights.”

“You, the Israel Prize laureates, are the vanguard of that Israeli excellence, innovation and pride. Because of the paths you paved, the institutions you established and your enormous contributions in the field of science, arts and social sciences, we are able to face the current challenge as we were able to face earlier challenges.”

“Continue to work, each one in their field, to have an influence on the world in which we live, and to create tomorrow’s world with us. We are proud of you.”

The ten recipients are:

· Professor Avishay Braverman – Lifetime Achievement

· Naomi Stuchiner – Lifetime Achievement

· Professor Gideon Rechavi – Medicine

· Sarah Breitberg-Semel – Visual Arts

· Professor Benjamin Z Kedar – History

· Professor Joseph Klafter – Chemistry and Physics

· Professor Vered Noam – Talmud

· Rabbi Yaakov Ariel – Torah Literature

· Professor Avraham Ben-Zvi - Management Sciences, Political Science and International Relations

· Professor Dani Zamir – Agriculture and Environment