Rabbi Yaakov Ariel receives Israel Prize

Rabbi Yaakov Ariel, the Chief Rabbi of Ramat Gan, received the Israel Prize in the field of Torah literature on Wednesday. The Prize Committee was chaired by Rabbi Prof. Abraham Steinberg and alongside him were Prof. Aviad HaCohen and Dr. Hana Katan.

The committee stated that "Rabbi Ya'akov Ariel deserves to receive the Israel Prize in the field of Torah literature for the scope of his Torah work that has a variety of topics in the four sections of the Shulchan Aruch. The private and the public, men and women, commandments that can only be performed in Israel as well as in the fields of thought and interpretation."

"Rabbi Ya'akov Ariel's contribution to the field of Torah study beyond its wide scope is evident in its effect on modern life."

"Rabbi Ariel is one of the greatest scholars of the generation, has taught many students, and he has served in the halachic work space with dignity and grace for decades. He deserves the prize for the extent of his work, his depth and his influence. Big congratulations and continued good fortune," said Minister of Education Rabbi Rafi Peretz.