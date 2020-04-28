Condition of woman hurt in stabbing attack improves

Hospital says there is improvement in condition of woman who was badly hurt in terrorist attack in Kfar Saba.

A significant improvement was seen in the condition of the woman who was wounded in a terrorist stabbing attack in Kfar Saba Tuesday afternoon.

The woman was evacuated from the scene to Meir Hospital in the city after suffering significant blood loss on the ground, but her condition stabilized after she received a blood transfusion.

The wounded, a 62-year-old woman, suffered from wounds to her chest, back, and limbs. Magen David Adom (MDA) and United Hatzalah emergency first responders were dispatched to the scene and treated the victim before evacuating her to the trauma center of Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba. The victim was fully conscious while being evacuated from the scene of the attack.

According to the hospital, if her condition does not deteriorate she can be released home tomorrow.

President Reuven Rivlin congratulated the woman on the quick improvement in her condition.

"Our prayers are for the recovery of the wounded who was stabbed by a terrorist in Kfar Saba. Against the terrible terror, we will work hard and uncompromisingly for the sake of our citizens everywhere," the president said.