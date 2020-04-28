A terrorist stabbing attack has been reported in the central Israeli city of Kfar Saba Tuesday afternoon.

The attack occurred on Galgalei HaPlada Street, adjacent to the Kanyon G mall.

A sixty-two-year-old woman was wounded in the stabbing, and is said to be in serious condition. MDA emergency first responders are at the scene and are treating the victim, who is fully conscious.

Security forces have been dispatched to the scene of the stabbing, and the terrorist has been shot and neutralized. The terrorist’s precise condition is unclear.

This is a developing story.