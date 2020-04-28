Coronavirus death toll in Israel rises to 208

7,375 people have recovered from coronavirus in Israel, while death toll rises to 208. 117 patients in serious condition.

The coronavirus death toll in Israel has risen to 208, the Health Ministry reported Tuesday morning.

The total number of reported cases of coronavirus in Israel is now 15,589, including 7,375 cases which ended in recovery.

Of the open cases, 117 are serious, including 94 patients currently relying on breathing machines.

Earlier on Tuesday, officials from Rambam Hospital in Haifa reported that Hadas Biton, an 11-year-old girl who is in serious condition after becoming infected with the coronavirus, becoming the youngest person in Israel to be placed on a respirator as part of her treatment for a coronavirus infection, had shown signs of improvement.

Hospital officials said Biton is no longer carrying the coronavirus, and has shown some slight improvement in her overall condition.

She remains in an induced coma and is relying on a breathing machine, however, due to the complications caused by the infection.