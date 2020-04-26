6 new coronavirus symptoms listed

Medical research continues in an effort to gather as much information as possible about the novel coronavirus.

As part of its efforts, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States (CDC) published six new symptoms to the list of possible signs of infection with the coronavirus.

The new signs, which were determined following the gathering of much information from doctors about the patients' reports of the disease, have been added to the list of symptoms reported in recent months - fever, cough and shortness of breath.

The agency is now adding another six possible symptoms of the coronavirus, so that the complete list is: fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shivers from chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and loss of taste or smell.

The document also states that rashes often appear along with the disease, but nonetheless sneezing is not yet considered a symptom of the virus infection.

"People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms - from mild symptoms to severe illness," the CDC website states. According to the agency, each of the nine symptoms of the updated list will most likely appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.