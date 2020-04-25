It's final: Long-serving Health Minister Litzman to leave his position

Health Min. Litzman tells PM Netanyahu that he will leave his post after new government is formed.

Health Minister Yakov Litzman (UTJ) has announced to Israeli Prime Minster Binyamin Netanyahu that he will leave the Health Ministry.

Instead, Litzman will join an expanded Housing Ministry, leaving the position he has served in for ten years.

The conversation between Litzman and Netanyahu took place Friday afternoon, just prior to the beginning of Shabbat.

Senior Blue and White officials told Yediot Aharonot that they are demanding the Health Ministry in order to appoint a professional who is not an MK, but do not want it to replace the Foreign Ministry.

"During the negotiations, we demanded the Health Ministry, but Litzman staunchly refused to give it up," they said.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Netanyahu offered the Housing Ministry to Defense Minister Naftali Bennett (Yamina) for half of the government's term. Since Litzman will now receive the Housing Ministry, it is expected that Bennett will receive an offer to become Health Minister.