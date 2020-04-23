Report: Litzman considering leaving Health Ministry in favor of Housing Ministry

UTJ head Yaakov Litzman reportedly considering stepping down as Health Minister in favor of appointment as Housing and Construction Minister

United Torah Judaism chairman and Health Minister Yaakov Litzman met with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu Thursday, as plans move forward for the establishment of a national unity government.

During the meeting, Litzman requested that he be appointed Construction and Housing Minister in place of Health Minister, according to a report by Channel 12 Thursday evening.

The Construction and Housing portfolio had been expected to be transferred to the Blue and White party.

According to the report, Rabbi Yaakov Aryeh Alter, the Rebbe of the Gerrer Hasidic movement – of which Litzman is a member – has expressed his support for the transfer from the Health Ministry to the Construction and Housing Ministry.

If Litzman is appointed Construction and Housing Ministry, the Health Ministry may go to Yamina chief Naftali Bennett. Bennett currently serves as Defense Minister, though the portfolio is slated to be transferred to the Blue and White party.

Litzman has led the Health Ministry – either officially as Health Minister or de facto while serving as Deputy Health Minister – since 2009.