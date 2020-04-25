Four new cases of coronavirus confirmed in PA

The PA's total number of coronavirus is now 484, according to its "health minister".

Four new cases of coronavirus were confirmed on Friday in Palestinian Authority (PA)-assigned areas of Judea and Samaria, raising the total to 484 cases, said PA “health minister” Mai al-Kaila, according to the Wafa news agency.

Speaking during a daily briefing in Ramallah on the coronavirus pandemic, al-Kaila that the four new cases include a male nurse who works at the Augusta Victoria Hospital in Jerusalem, where he contracted the disease, and two children, both aged 12.

Al-Kaila added that 11 more patients have recovered, bringing the total in to 103.

She said that all the patients at the coronavirus centers in both Judea and Samaria and Gaza are in good health and no one is currently in intensive care.

The “health minister” said 75 percent of the cases are of workers who work in Israel and people who interacted with them and were infected.

Al-Kaila added that 12,880 suspected cases are in home quarantine while 246 are in coronavirus quarantine centers.

PA officials have consistently claimed that 79 percent of the PA’s coronavirus patients are Palestinian Arabs who worked in Israel and people who came in contact with those workers.

The officials have also accused Israel of spreading the coronavirus in PA-assigned territories. Recently, PA cabinet spokesperson Ibrahim Milhem claimed that "Israelis are not taking the prevention measures seriously because they love money and want to keep the production wheel working.”

Milhem added that "the settlements, gas stations and hotels in Israel are greenhouses of the epidemic."

