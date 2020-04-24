Elizabeth Warren's brother dies of coronavirus

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) announced on Thursday that her oldest brother, Donald Reed Herring, died after testing positive for coronavirus.

"My oldest brother, Don Reed, died from the coronavirus on Tuesday evening," Warren said in a statement to CNN and in a series of tweets.

"He was charming and funny, a natural leader. What made him extra special was his smile. He had a quick, crooked smile that seemed to generate its own light -- and to light up everyone around him,” added Warren.

"I'm grateful to the nurses and frontline staff who took care of him, but it's hard to know that there was no family to hold his hand or to say 'I love you' one more time—and no funeral for those of us who loved him to hold each other close. I'll miss you dearly my brother," wrote Warren.

She said Herring joined the Air Force at 19, "spent his career in the military, including five and a half years off and on in combat in Vietnam."

Warren was one of the Democratic presidential candidates but suspended her campaign in early March following her poor performance on “Super Tuesday”.

When she was running for president, Warren spoke often of her brothers, noted CNN. Her three older brothers were featured in a campaign ad that ran earlier this year when she was still seeking the Democratic nomination.

Two of her brothers attended a campaign rally in her hometown of Oklahoma City, but Herring was not in attendance.