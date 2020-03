Massachusetts Senator becomes latest Democrat to drop out of 2020 presidential race.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren announced that she was suspending her campaign for the presidency Thursday, the New York Times reported.

Warren's announcement follows her poor performance on 'Super Tuesday' earlier this week.

On Wednesday, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg also withdrew from the presidential race,

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders are considered the frontrunners in the race for the Democratic nomination.