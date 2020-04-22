Today: First ever joint global prayer from Jerusalem

Chief Rabbis of Israel and leaders from other religions will gather in joint prayer – composed specially in light of coronavirus crisis.

In a heartwarming initiative, and in light of the rising antisemitism and racism in various parts of the world, the Chief Rabbis of Israel and religious leaders of all faiths in Israel gather in Jerusalem, in united prayer.

The joint prayer, composed by the Chief Rabbis of Israel especially in light of the dire situation worldwide, has been translated in a united form and will be carried out by spiritual leaders of all faiths in Israel: the Chief Rabbis of Israel - Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, Rishon LeZion, Sephardi Chief Rabbi of Israel and President of the Chief Rabbinate Council, and Rabbi David Lau, Chief Rabbi of Israel and President of the Rabbinical Grand Court, alongside the Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem His Beatitude Theophilos III, the Latin Patriarch His Excellency Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Imam Sheikh Gamal el Ubra, Imam Sheikh Agel Al-Atrash and Druze Spiritual leader Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif.

The joint prayer will be broadcast live today (3:00 pm Israel time) and is expected to be viewed by billions of people from communities in all parts of the world. The event will be featured here, on Arutz Sheva.

"The spiritual leaders gathered in Jerusalem today convey an important message to the world", the organizers explained, “In these turbulent times, we continue to hear growing voices against entire communities. This new dire reality has affected all humanity, regardless of religion, gender and race. Out of true faith in solidarity, we now call on all citizens of the world to join forces and carry a joint prayer to health and unity.”

The new, joint initiative is promoted among the various communities worldwide, in a special collaboration of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel and the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Interior, with the World Council of Religious Leaders, and numerous Jewish and non-Jewish organizations.

The event takes place at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem of the Dan Hotels chain and the event is being held with a small number of participants in accordance to the instructions of the Israeli Ministry of Health.

The following is the English translation of the prayer:

God of the first and of the last, God of all Creatures, Lord of all generations, He arouses those who sleep and awakens those who slumber, He heals the sick, opens the eyes of the blind and raises those who are bowed down. We come before you with a bowed head, and with bent stature, and plead.

Hundreds of thousands died, millions have fallen sick. Save, we beseech thee, O Lord. We entreat thee, O Lord, send prosperity! Send complete recovery to the sick, avert the plague from Your world.

Please - God, You who have nourished us in famine and provided us with plenty, You have removed us from pestilence, and freed us from severe and long-lasting disease - Help us.

Until now, Your mercy has aided us and Your kindness has not abandoned us, therefore we plead and request before You to heal us, Lord and we will be healed, Save us and we will be saved, for You are our glory.

May the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart be pleasing before you, O Lord, my rock and redeemer. As in the words of Psalm 121 "A song for ascents:

I turn my eyes to the mountains; from where will my help come? My help comes from the Lord, Maker of heaven and earth. He will not let your foot give way; Your guardian will not slumber; see, the Guardian of Israel neither slumbers nor sleeps! The Lord is your guardian; the Lord is your protection at your right hand. By day the sun will not strike you, nor the moon by night. The Lord will guard you from all harm; He will guard your life. The Lord will guard your going and coming now and forever."