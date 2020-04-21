British Airways to renew flights to Tel Aviv next week?

British Airways plans to resume direct flights between London and Tel Aviv on May 1, Israel Hayom reported.

According to the report, it is now possible to book flights from Tel Aviv from May 1, when there will be one flight per day.

The airline has not yet published an official notice, but there are unofficial reports saying that Israelis will be allowed to enter Britain without needing to quarantine themselves upon arrival, depending on the severity of the coronavirus outbreak.

However, currently only Israeli citizens are allowed to enter Israel, and they are required to enter an isolation hotel for a period of two weeks following their arrival. The Israeli government has not discussed relaxing this requirement, nor has it discussed allowing anyone without Israeli citizenship to enter the country, other than in unusual circumstances.

Previous reports said that Israel is not expected to renew flights before September.

Meanwhile, the Virgin Atlantic airline may collapse if it does not receive government funding soon, its founder said. The company employs 70,000 people.