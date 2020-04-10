Israel's exit strategy: No flights or gatherings until September

Government officials say Israel may begin gradual return to normal after Passover, but ban flights and gatherings until September.c

Senior government officials estimate that Israel will begin to gradually reopen the economy after the Passover holiday, but some Health Ministry guidelines will remain in place for months.

Workplaces will reopen gradually, while taking precautions and ensuring social distancing rules are kept. Malls will remain closed during the first stage, as will cafes and restaurants. Gatherings will be forbidden until at least September.

Senior government officials told Yediot Aharonot that even after the malls reopen, their food courts will remain closed. Regular flights will only resume in September.

Hairdressers and cosmeticians may be allowed to resume work provided they wear protective gear, such as masks.

The first students to resume school will be special education students. Later, other students will begin learning in shifts.