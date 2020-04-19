Political officials: Sovereignty won't be included as basic principle of government

Political officials made it clear Sunday that, at the moment, as part of the negotiations between 'Blue and White' and 'Likud', sovereignty will not be included among the government's basic principles.

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan responded sharply to the report: "We will not accept a government without sovereignty, we will not miss this historic opportunity to apply sovereignty to the heart of Israel. A terrorist state cannot be established in the heart of Israel."

"Everyone understands that it endangers the existence of the state, there are debates here and there, politics inside and outside the national camp, but there is a clear majority within the People of Israel and the State of Israel against a terrorist state, and for sovereignty - both on the Right, that is completely united in this, and much of the Center-Left," he argued.

"We expect the new government to put sovereignty at the forefront. This is just as important as dealing with coronavirus," he added.

"About two months ago, I left for Washington, with the Prime Minister's announcement on the unveiling of the Deal of the Century. I was there with the Prime Minister and senior government officials. I state that this is a historic time when the US is ready to apply sovereignty. Although sovereignty can be applied even without US support, as Begin and Eshkol did, all the more so when Netanyahu is able to bring in US support for the move, and when the Center-Left is ready to support, this historic opportunity cannot be missed," he stated.