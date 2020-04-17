Bennett to Netanyahu: 'You promised Yamina wouldn't suffer in unity negotiations'

DM Naftali Bennett says PM Netanyahu isn't treating his party like partners, will sit in opposition if Netanyahu doesn't keep promises.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett (Yamina) protested Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's treatment of his party, demanding at least three portfolios in the expected unity government.

An Israel Hayom jounralist reported that earlier this week, Netanyahu called all the party chairmen to update them on the negotiations with the Blue and White party, but the conversation he had with Bennett was especially difficult.

"When you needed the [right-wing] bloc whole and united, you promised me that Yamina would not be harmed by the results of the elections and the negotiations for unity," Bennett told Netanyahu, who responded by saying that a party with six seats could not expect to receive three ministries or even two in a unity government.

"When we could have switched sides, our six seats were worth a lot more in your eyes," Bennett emphasized.

When asked what he wants to receive, Bennett told Netanyahu that he wants "the Defense portfolio and other portfolios, at least for [Transportation Minister] Bezalel Smotrich and [MK] Ayelet Shaked."

"That was promised to Blue and White," Netanyahu responded, eliciting the response that Bennett "

"But I was promised that we would not suffer [from negotiations]," Bennett responded. "You don't see us as partners. All of the portfolios which are given or taken are heard about only through the media. Correct me if I'm wrong, but I don't think that if you were planning to take [Interior Minister Aryeh] Deri's (Shas) portfolio and give it to Blue and White, he would only hear about through the media. Right? So why should we have to? If we are partners - treat us like partners."

Bennett also emphasized that he believes the right-wing bloc is important, but Netanyahu's conditions and the fact that he broke his promise to Yamina leave the smaller party with no options other than to join the opposition.

"It's true [that the bloc is very important], but the one who is breaking it apart is you," he told Netanyahu.

In closed discussions, Bennett said that if Yamina receives one ministry and another two ministries rotated with a different party, the party will sit in the opposition.

"We will build the party from there for a few months, or years, and we will return stronger. In the meantime, the right-wing bloc will break apart and the consequences will hurt everyone, but most of all Netanyahu."