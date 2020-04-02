Likud: Yamina willing to join far left to topple Netanyahu

Likud officials slammed Yamina following an announcement that it would consider supporting anti-corruption legislature preventing a Knesset member facing criminal charges from running for office.

Yamina officials said they would not rule out the option of backing Lapid's initiative if Netanyahu breaks up the right-wing bloc and leaves the religious Zionist party in the opposition.

"Yamina's disgraceful announcement proves that they are willing to cooperate with the Join List and radical left to overthrow Prime Minister Netanyahu in stark contrast to promises to their supporters and contrary to the position of national camp voters," Likud officials stated.

Earlier in the day, former Justice Minister MK Ayelet Shaked told Arutz Sheva that, "Politics are impossible to predict. We may sit in the opposition, or appear to be influential and be part of the coalition. Right now, there seems to be a breakdown of all right-wing values. I led a revolution in the judicial system in recent years and in the best-case scenario [all my work] will be completely halted. In the worst, it will return to being what it was before."

This comes on the heels of intense negotiations between the Likud and Blue and White teams regarding ministerial portfolios in the unity government.

According to media sources, Likud negotiators told Blue and White they were willing to part with the Justice Ministry and that head of the Blue and White faction, MK Avi Niskorn, would be appointed to the post despite Netanyahu's insistence on an alternative party members such as MK Hili Tropper.