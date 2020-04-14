Infant from Beit Shemesh hospitalized after becoming the youngest patient to test positive for the coronavirus.

An eight-day-old baby from Beit Shemesh has become the youngest person in Israel to contract the coronavirus. He was taken to Wolfson Hospital and placed in isolation.

The child's mother has been tested for the virus. The results of the tests have not been received yet.

The Health Ministry Tuesday morning reported that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen to 11,868, and 2,000 of the patients have recovered.

Of the coronavirus patients who have not yet recovered, 181 are in serious condition - the same number as Monday - and 136 are on ventilators.

So far, 118 patients have died of the disease.

On Tuesday, an 81-year-old man passed away from coronavirus in Ichilov Hospital. The man had several underlying conditions.

On Monday night, an 86-year-old woman died of coronavirus at Sheba Hospital. She had suffered from pre-existing conditions.

Globally, there have been 1,920,918 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including 453,289 recoveries and 119,686 deaths.

