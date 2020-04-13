Coronavirus in Israel: 110 dead, 181 in serious condition

Number of confirmed cases rises to 11,235, with 110 dead, 181 in serious condition.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel rose Monday morning to 11,235, with 110 dead from the disease, the Health Ministry reported.

Of those ill, 181 are in serious condition, and 133 are on ventilators.

Another 168 patients are in moderate condition, and the rest - 9,087 - are in mild condition, while 1,689 have recovered from coronavirus.

On Sunday night, four patients died of coronavirus in hospitals around Israel.

Rabbi Bakshi Doron, 79, a former Chief Rabbi of Israel, also died of coronavirus on Sunday. His funeral will take place at 10:30a.m. on Monday at the Sephardic cemetery in Givat Shaul, Jerusalem.