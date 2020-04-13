Palestinian Authority arresting Arabs working for Jewish farmers in the Jordan Valley

According to the “Securitists” (Bitkhonistim) movement, the Palestinian Authority is “persecuting” Palestinian Authority (PA) Arab farmers who want to work on Jewish-owned farms in the Jordan Valley, in an effort to damage Jewish settlement in the Jordan Valley region even though this results in the loss of livelihood for the Arabs concerned.

The Securitists movement was established to protect the security interests of the State of Israel, and its members include former senior army officers and security officials. It also provides aid and support to Jewish farmers in Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley.

Even during the coronavirus crisis, PA Arab workers are permitted to enter Israeli agricultural areas and work for Jewish farmers, but the Palestinian Authority is actively trying to stop this, arresting those Palestinians who find work and issuing them with steep fines.

In several cases, they turned up at the homes of workers and when they didn’t find the man they were looking for at home, they arrested his family members and held them until the worker turned himself in.

A representative from Securitists said: “These actions by officials from the Palestinian Authority are designed to destroy agriculture in the Jordan Valley, and the State should not turn a blind eye to what’s going on. One does not have to be a genius to figure out that the Palestinian Authority wants to drive Jewish farmers out of the Jordan Valley, as well as from Judea and Samaria, where they have employed similar tactics in the past such as we saw with their boycott on cattle breeders. We call on the Defense Minister to do something about this and show the decisive leadership he has shown he is capable of.”