PA's boycott of Israeli cattle lifted, imports from PA to Israel to be renewed

DM Bennett removes ban on PA agricultural imports after PA agrees to lift boycott of Israeli cattle.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday notified the Palestinian Authority through the "Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories," Gen. Kamil Abu Rokon, of the opening of agricultural imports from the Palestinian Authority to Israel

Minister Bennett made the decision to renew the permit to import agricultural produce after the PA lifted the boycott on Israeli cattle breeders.

Talks with the PA were led by Maj. Gen. Kamil Abu Rokon and Head of the Civil Administration Brigadier General Rasan Alian, along with Agriculture Minister Tzahi Hanegbi.

It was agreed in the talks that the PA would remove the cattle boycott that began in September 2019. Accordingly, Minister Bennett's restrictions will be lifted.