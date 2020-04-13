'A great scholar, a guide to many'

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett, chairman of the Yamina party, on Sunday night eulogized former Chief Rabbi Eliyahu Bakshi Doron who passed away after contracting the coronavirus.

“Former Chief Rabbi Eliyahu Bakshi Doron just now passed away after a stubborn battle with the coronavirus. The rabbi was a man of kindness and giving, who worked very much to bring the people of Israel together. The institutions he founded symbolize his legacy, a legacy of the love of the people and the Torah," Bennett said.

“On my behalf and on behalf of the defense establishment, I would like to send condolences to the family at this difficult time. The entire nation of Israel embraces you. May his memory be for a blessing," the defense minister added.

Interior Minister and Shas chairman Aryeh Deri said, "I bitterly mourn the passing of the Chief Rabbi, Rabbi Eliyahu Bakshi Doron. Rabbi Bakshi Doron was a great wise disciple, a guide to many among the people of Israel and his passing is a great blow. A great pain, great loss to the people of Israel. May his memory be for a blessing.”

Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz said, "The people of Israel were orphaned tonight. The heart is saddened by the passing of Rabbi Bakshi Doron. Rabbi Bakshi was one of the greatest Torah leaders of recent generations, an instructor to many, exceptionally devoted to the Torah and the people of Israel, instituted an attentive, contained and enlightening rabbinate. May his memory be a blessing.”

Transportation Minister Bezalel Smuorich (Yamina) said, "Huge pain over a wise student, a man of Torah and of kindness, a leader.”

MK Uzi Dayan from the Likud said, “Rabbi Bakshi Doron, the eldest of the Sephardic Chief Rabbis, a beloved person and religious leader, passed away. May his memory forever be a blessing.”

Shas faction chairman MK Yoav Ben Tzur eulogized Rabbi Bakshi Doron and said, "Stunned and hurt over the passing of the former Chief Rabbi, Rabbi Eliyahu Bakshi Doron. The rabbi was a guide to many, a symbol of humility and modesty."

MK Michael Malchieli (Shas) said, "This evening I feel a terrible sadness, in the general sense of course, as the rabbi was a fascinating figure who combined a great knowledge of Torah, but also in the private sense, as in recent years, I came to consult with him and receive a blessing at his home many times. For many years, the rabbi was one of the influential rabbis of the Shas movement and Minister Deri consulted with him often.”

“There is no doubt that this is a very difficult evening. We lost a great man who was in addition to being a genius, his smile and advice will be missed by me and many thousands of others who listened to him for many decades," added Malchieli.

Minister of Religious Services Yitzhak Vaknin eulogized the former Chief Rabbi and said, "The Torah and Halakha world lost one of the greatest adjudicators of our generation this evening, the genius Rabbi Eliyahu Bakshi Doron. I got to know him personally and consulted him when he served as chief rabbi and rabbi of Haifa Rabbi, and was a lighthouse that attracted many who came to consult with him. His halakhic way is reflected in his books.”

MK Yuli Edelstein of the Likud said, "Rabbi Eliyahu Bakshi Doron, the former Chief Rabbi, passed away this evening from the coronavirus. The rabbi leaves behind a legacy of immense Torah greatness, which is combined with caring for the public with love and faith."