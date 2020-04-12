Former Chief Rabbi dies of coronavirus

Former Chief Rabbi Eliyahu Bakshi Doron passes away at 79 after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

Former Chief Rabbi Eliyahu Bakshi Doron, who was admitted to the Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem after contracting COVID-19, passed away on Sunday evening at the age of 79.

Rabbi Bakshi Doron was admitted to the coronavirus ward of the hospital last week.

The 79-year-old rabbi had come to the hospital for routine treatment, complained of coronavirus symptoms and was sent for examination. A few hours later, his test came back positive and his family went into isolation.

Prior to the announcement of his death, it had been announced that his condition had deteriorated and he was in very serious condition.

Rabbi Bakshi Doron's funeral is expected to take place in the presence of a limited number of people, in light of the Ministry of Health's guidelines to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The number of cases of coronavirus in Israel stands at 11,145 as of Sunday evening. Of these, 183 are in serious condition and 131 are connected to a respirator.

The death toll from the virus in Israel rose to 103 people. So far, 1,627 have recovered from the virus.

During the day, 4,941 coronavirus detection tests were carried out. Since the outbreak of the pandemic in Israel, 163,087 tests have been performed in total.

Earlier on Sunday, the Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv reported that 22-year-old Afik Suissa, who contracted coronavirus and was hospitalized in critical condition, regained full consciousness.

He is still supported by a heart-lung machine.