Former Chief Rabbi hospitalized with coronavirus

Rabbi Eliyahu Bakshi Doron, former Rishon Letzion, is being treated in Shaarei Tzedek hospital in Jerusalem.

Former Chief Rabbi Eliyahu Bakshi Doron was hospitalized at the coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem after testing positive for the virus.

Rabbi Bakshi Doron, 79, came to the hospital for routine treatment and complained of coronavirus symptoms. Overnight his tests came back positive for the coronavirus and his family was ordered into self-quarantine.

The rabbi's condition is defined as mild, but he is considered 'at-risk' due to his age and his medical history. The family asked the public to pray for the recovery of Rabbi Eliyahu Ben Tova Beheyeh.

About 90 patients are currently being treated in isolation in the coroanvirus ward at Shaarei Tzedek. 27 patients are in serious condition, 11 are on ventilators, and 28 are in moderate condition.