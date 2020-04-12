Likud insists on clause preventing Supreme Court ouster of PM Binyamin Netanyahu

The Likud demanded a clause preventing Supreme Court from ending Netanya's term be added to the agreement with Blue and White.

The Likud negotiating team demanded to have a clause added to the existing draft of the coalition agreement with Blue and White whereby the Supreme Court would be prohibited from forcing Prime Minister Netanyahu's to step down due to criminal charges.

Channel 13 reported that this clause would prevent a situation in which Gantz were to immediately be granted the three-year premiership following the signing of the coalitionary agreement. Negotiators for Blue and White refused to accept the new stipulation.

Polls released today shed new light on the latest negotiations delay. According to the stats released by Direct Polls Institute, if elections were held today, the Likud would win 38 seats and Israeli Resilience - Labor would end up with 16.

Altogether, the poll gives the right-haredi bloc 62 seats prior to Orly Levy-Abekasis switching sides and Tzvika Hauser and Yoaz Handel's new Derech Eretz faction announcing whom they would support in forming a coalition.

Arutz Sheva reported that on Sunday Gantz appealed to Rivlin for a two-week extension in coalition talks, asserting: "We can meet the challenge that the situation has posed…and within the time outline presented by the President, establish a national reconciliation government for all its citizens that will uphold its institutions, meet the challenge presented by the coronavirus and begin the economic rehabilitation process."

Likud and Blue and White resumed coalition negotiations on Thursday evening, following the conclusion of the first day of Passover.

On Monday, coalition talks stalled due to disagreements between the parties on two major issues: the way Supreme Court justices are appointed, and whether Israel will apply sovereignty to Judea and Samaria in the coming months.