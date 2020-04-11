Gantz requests extension for unity government negotiations

Knesset Speaker and Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz asked President Reuven Rivlin to extend his mandate to form a government.

Gantz wrote to Rivlin, "The political, medical, and social crises have led me to decide that, even at a heavy political and personal cost, I will do everything I can to form a [unity] government with the Likud. I have decided that [in light of the present crisis] it would be correct to reject important [personal] achievements and aspirations in order to do what is required [at the moment]. This decision necessitated difficult political choices of national significance."

Regarding negotiations that have taken place up till now, Gantz wrote, "We have led intense discussions for establishing a government. In fact, I think we are close to signing an agreement which will require [additional time]."

Gantz appealed to Rivlin for a two-week extension in coalition talks, asserting: "We can meet the challenge that the situation has posed…and within the time outline presented by the President, establish a national reconciliation government for all its citizens that will uphold its institutions, meet the challenge presented by the coronavirus and begin the economic rehabilitation process."

Arutz Sheva reported that Likud and Blue and White resumed coalition negotiations on Thursday evening, following the conclusion of the first day of Passover.

On Monday, coalition talks stalled due to disagreements between the parties on two major issues: the way Supreme Court justices are appointed, and whether Israel will apply sovereignty to Judea and Samaria in the coming months.

On Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu called Gantz to wish him a happy Passover. During the call, the two parties agreed to resume talks, stressing the need for a unity government.